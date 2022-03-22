×

South Africa

Ramaphosa disappointed at low vaccination rate among the youth

22 March 2022 - 21:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said efforts are being made to encourage more of the youth to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern at the low number of youths who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said only about a third of the nation's youths were vaccinated.

“While we welcome the fact that more than 68% of people older than 60 years have been vaccinated, we are concerned that only 35% of people between 18 and 35 have been vaccinated,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is vitally important that we get many more of our people between 18 and 35 vaccinated, and that is why we launched the #KeReady campaign last month,” he added.

This comes as government prepares to lift the state of disaster and was making more adjustments to the Covid-19 regulations.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa announced that masks were no longer mandatory outside and venues would be permitted to take 50% capacity, provided that those attending could produce Covid-19 vaccine certificates or recent negative Covid-19 tests.

“Our most important defences against the disease are, first, vaccination and, second, the observance of basic measures, such as wearing masks indoors. The further easing of the remaining restrictions will require that we increase the rate of vaccination among South Africans,” said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that masks were no longer necessary in an outdoors setting during an address to the nation on March 22 2022. #Ramaphosa #Masks #Covid Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/

“The vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce severe illness. Statistics from our health facilities clearly show that people who are not vaccinated stand a higher chance of being hospitalised or dying from Covid-19. Vaccination is likely to reduce transmission at home and at places like schools and universities where there is close contact,” he added.

READ MORE:

