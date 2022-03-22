Ramaphosa disappointed at low vaccination rate among the youth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern at the low number of youths who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said only about a third of the nation's youths were vaccinated.

“While we welcome the fact that more than 68% of people older than 60 years have been vaccinated, we are concerned that only 35% of people between 18 and 35 have been vaccinated,” Ramaphosa said.