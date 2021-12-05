This is how we are trying to reverse vaccine hesitancy

Two experts in public health education say mistrust of the available information — and the government — is at the heart of vaccine hesitancy

Getting South Africans vaccinated against Covid is frustrating work. But it’s vital, life-saving work.



In the midst of so much uncertainty, the terrain is complex enough as it is. But the detection last week of Omicron — a new, potentially more infectious variant — signals yet another obstacle in the fight to get the pandemic under control, particularly given the lack of knowledge about its form and impact...