This is how we are trying to reverse vaccine hesitancy
Two experts in public health education say mistrust of the available information — and the government — is at the heart of vaccine hesitancy
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Getting South Africans vaccinated against Covid is frustrating work. But it’s vital, life-saving work.
In the midst of so much uncertainty, the terrain is complex enough as it is. But the detection last week of Omicron — a new, potentially more infectious variant — signals yet another obstacle in the fight to get the pandemic under control, particularly given the lack of knowledge about its form and impact...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.