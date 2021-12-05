Opinion

This is how we are trying to reverse vaccine hesitancy

Two experts in public health education say mistrust of the available information — and the government — is at the heart of vaccine hesitancy

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By CHRIS VICK and TESSA DOOMS

Getting South Africans vaccinated against Covid is frustrating work. But it’s vital, life-saving work.

In the midst of so much uncertainty, the terrain is complex enough as it is. But the detection last week of Omicron — a new, potentially more infectious variant — signals yet another obstacle in the fight to get the pandemic under control, particularly given the lack of knowledge about its form and impact...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion
  3. Meet Mama Joburg: Mpho Phalatse Insight
  4. HERMAN MASHABA | A glimpse behind the scenes of the strangest four days in ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | A shell game in which we are all losers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell