WATCH LIVE | SAHRC inquiry into poor infrastructure at North West schools

The SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) North West provincial office is conducting the second leg of its inquiry into allegations of poor infrastructure in public schools in the province.

“The provincial investigative inquiry forms part of ongoing investigations of numerous complaints into allegations that the infrastructure of various schools in the North West does not comply with the relevant legislation, policies, and standards. In particular, the complaints raise allegations concerning deteriorating buildings, shortage of classrooms, asbestos roofing, lack of access to sufficient water and basic sanitation.

“The MEC, head of department and the administrator will be in attendance and make submissions on behalf of the Department of Education,” the SAHRC said.

TimesLIVE

