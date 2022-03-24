×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC inquiry into poor infrastructure at North West schools

24 March 2022 - 09:31 By TIMESLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) North West provincial office is conducting the second leg of its inquiry into allegations of poor infrastructure in public schools in the province.

“The provincial investigative inquiry forms part of ongoing investigations of numerous complaints into allegations that the infrastructure of various schools in the North West does not comply with the relevant legislation, policies, and standards. In particular, the complaints raise allegations concerning deteriorating buildings, shortage of classrooms, asbestos roofing, lack of access to sufficient water and basic sanitation.

“The MEC, head of department and the administrator will be in attendance and make submissions on behalf of the Department of Education,” the SAHRC said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Minister Mchunu’s hollow promises don’t hold water

Access to clean water is a basic human right, so why do millions of South Africans still not have it?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The big five of human rights problems in SA

SAHRC commissioner André Gaum lists the biggest human rights challenges facing SA.
News
4 days ago

LISTEN | Clicks advert and racism: Black women won’t take it lying down, SAHRC told

On Friday the SA Human Rights Commission heard from women who went to court over a Clicks advert.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  3. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  4. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  5. WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules