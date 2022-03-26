35-year-old suspect arrested for murder of six people in Khayelitsha

Western Cape police have announced a breakthrough in one of the multiple murder cases being investigated in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Saturday a suspect had been arrested in connection with the killing of a group of people in Enkanini.

Six people were shot dead in the informal settlement on March 20. This followed the murder of five people in the neighbouring Endlovini informal settlement on March 14.