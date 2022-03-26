×

South Africa

35-year-old suspect arrested for murder of six people in Khayelitsha

26 March 2022 - 16:45
Western Cape police have arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the murder of six people in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Western Cape police have announced a breakthrough in one of the multiple murder cases being investigated in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Saturday a suspect had been arrested in connection with the killing of a group of people in Enkanini.

Six people were shot dead in the informal settlement on March 20. This followed the murder of five people in the neighbouring Endlovini informal settlement on March 14.

“The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Monday,” said Potelwa.

“Two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 27 were allegedly shot dead by three gunmen at 4.10pm in Lindela Road on Sunday.

“As the investigation gains momentum the detectives assigned to the case have their sights set on specific leads, with more arrests imminent.”

TimesLIVE

