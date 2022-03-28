'We will unashamedly give him maximum support': Gayton McKenzie on Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has thrown his weight behind Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini who was arrested last week.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a case was opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members.

He has been detained at the Johannesburg Central police station and is to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

Taking to social media, McKenzie said the PA would “unashamedly” support Dlamini in whatever charges he faces.

“Nhlanhla Lux will apply for bail this week, no formal bail application happened. He will come out on bail, we shall go to the Constitutional Court if need be. There is no turning back, no retreat and no surrender.”