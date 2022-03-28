'We will unashamedly give him maximum support': Gayton McKenzie on Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has thrown his weight behind Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini who was arrested last week.
Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a case was opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members.
He has been detained at the Johannesburg Central police station and is to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.
Taking to social media, McKenzie said the PA would “unashamedly” support Dlamini in whatever charges he faces.
“Nhlanhla Lux will apply for bail this week, no formal bail application happened. He will come out on bail, we shall go to the Constitutional Court if need be. There is no turning back, no retreat and no surrender.”
Nhlanhla Lux will only apply for bail this week, no formal bail application happened, he will come out on bail, we shall go up until the Constitutional Court if needs be. There is no turning back, no retreat no surrender #PutSouthAficansFirst, Operation Dudula @OnsBaizaNie— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) March 27, 2022
McKenzie questioned Dlamini's arrest and why he was not held at Dobsonville police station.
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene echoed McKenzie's statement and claimed Dlamini's arrest was to “derail the launch of Operation Dudula” in KwaZulu-Natal.
“They [police] implemented the decision they made when they arrested Nhlanhla Lux that he must stay in custody for the weekend so that he can't launch Dudula in KZN. We will wait for [his] Monday court appearance,” said Kunene.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.