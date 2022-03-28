×

Politics

'We will unashamedly give him maximum support': Gayton McKenzie on Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini

28 March 2022 - 11:24
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says his party will 'unashamedly' support Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini in whatever charges he faces. File photo.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says his party will 'unashamedly' support Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini in whatever charges he faces. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has thrown his weight behind Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini who was arrested last week.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a case was opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members.

He has been detained at the Johannesburg Central police station and is to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

Taking to social media, McKenzie said the PA would “unashamedly” support Dlamini in whatever charges he faces.

“Nhlanhla Lux will apply for bail this week, no formal bail application happened. He will come out on bail, we shall go to the Constitutional Court if need be. There is no turning back, no retreat and no surrender.”

McKenzie questioned Dlamini's arrest and why he was not held at Dobsonville police station.

PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene echoed McKenzie's statement and claimed Dlamini's arrest was to “derail the launch of Operation Dudula” in KwaZulu-Natal.

“They [police] implemented the decision they made when they arrested Nhlanhla Lux that he must stay in custody for the weekend so that he can't launch Dudula in KZN. We will wait for [his] Monday court appearance,” said Kunene.

