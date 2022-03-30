Mpumalanga man taken from his family, 'hacked to death and set alight'

A 31-year-old man has been hacked to death and set alight, allegedly by five men, at KwaMgodi near Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Mxolisi Ndlela was at home with his wife and child at about 7.15pm on Monday when the men, armed with bush knives, entered their property.

“They held the family hostage and dragged the husband outside. The wife and child were kept inside.

“The man was then allegedly hacked [to death] by the suspects.”

Mohlala said they pulled his body into a rondavel before setting it alight.

A case of murder and arson has been opened and a manhunt for the killers is under way.

While the motive for the killing is unknown, police “cannot rule out the possibility that the murder could be witchcraft-related”.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident.

“The police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via MySaps app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala.

TimesLIVE

