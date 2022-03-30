×

South Africa

POLL | How has the unemployment crisis affected you and your family?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 March 2022 - 13:00
Jobless artisans are set to become a more common sight with the official unemployment rate at 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. File image.
Jobless artisans are set to become a more common sight with the official unemployment rate at 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. File image.
Image: FILE

SA’s unemployment crisis deepened in the last quarter of 2021, with 278,000 more people unemployed than three months earlier.

The number of people unemployed officially stands at 7.9-million.

Stats SA’s employment report released this week listed the official unemployment rate as 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 34.9% the quarter before. The rate is the highest since the report was established in 2008.

“The number of employed people increased by 262,000 to 14.5-million and the number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021,” the reports said.

Youth unemployment (ages 15 to 34 years) stands at 66.5%.

The number of people who are not economically active decreased by 397,000 to 17.4-million during the fourth quarter. The number of discouraged work-seekers decreased by 56,000 (1.4%) and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 341,000 (2.4%) between the third and fourth quarters.

The unemployment rate is reflected in communities and the daily lives of South Africans who are eager to work but cannot find opportunities. Soaring food and fuel prices have also weighed heavily on those who work to support their families.

Several politicians and political parties have offered solutions to the crisis, while the Presidential Employment Stimulus programmes has been allocated billions to create and retain jobs.

“The first two phases of the Presidential Employment Stimulus programmes supported more than 850,000 work opportunities, with more than 80% of participants young people and 60% women,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address last month.

The National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa) said SA has the highest unemployment rate globally.

“Our unemployment predicament means 7.9-million people, who could otherwise make a constructive contribution towards the economy and in their local environments, are either fully dependent on the state or family and friends.

“Many have resorted to crime. South Africans are desensitised to these horrific unemployment figures. It seems doubtful whether the political leadership realises the extent of the danger presented by the current state of affairs,” said Neasa CEO Gerhard Papenfus.

