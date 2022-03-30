POLL | How has the unemployment crisis affected you and your family?

SA’s unemployment crisis deepened in the last quarter of 2021, with 278,000 more people unemployed than three months earlier.

The number of people unemployed officially stands at 7.9-million.

Stats SA’s employment report released this week listed the official unemployment rate as 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 34.9% the quarter before. The rate is the highest since the report was established in 2008.

“The number of employed people increased by 262,000 to 14.5-million and the number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021,” the reports said.

Youth unemployment (ages 15 to 34 years) stands at 66.5%.

The number of people who are not economically active decreased by 397,000 to 17.4-million during the fourth quarter. The number of discouraged work-seekers decreased by 56,000 (1.4%) and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 341,000 (2.4%) between the third and fourth quarters.

The unemployment rate is reflected in communities and the daily lives of South Africans who are eager to work but cannot find opportunities. Soaring food and fuel prices have also weighed heavily on those who work to support their families.