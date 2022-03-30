LISTEN | Sibongile Mani sentenced to five years in jail for her spending spree with NSFAS cash

Members of the gallery were teary while Mani, a mother of two, stood unmoved in the dock as East London regional court magistrate Twanette Olivier delivered the sentence.

Olivier said a suspended sentence was not suitable, warned about “misplaced pity” and said Mani was not a victim.

“The court has a duty to impose a fearlessly appropriate and fair sentence even if such a sentence would not satisfy public opinion,” Olivier said.