No chance of appeal, SCA tells Zuma: Corruption trial set for April 11

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has refused to entertain an application by former president Jacob Zuma to appeal against Pietermaritzburg trial court judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his “special plea” to remove lead prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption case.

Unless Zuma applies for direct access to the Constitutional Court, this means the trial will have to resume on April 11.

After pleading not guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering relating to the multibillion-rand arms deal, Zuma entered the “special plea” in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, in which he challenged Downer’s “title to prosecute”, alleging he was biased.

Koen, however, ruled that any alleged infringement of his fair trial rights should be determined at the end of the criminal trial. He also dismissed, point by point, several other issues raised by Zuma.

He declined to grant Zuma leave to appeal against his ruling saying this would be “inimical” to the interests of justice and that Zuma’s prospects of appeal were poor.