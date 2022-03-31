POLL | What do you think of Sibongile Mani’s sentence?

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani’s conviction and sentence has sparked debate on social media, with some claiming it is “too harsh” and others saying it will be a deterrent.

Mani was on Wednesday sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for theft relating to R14m erroneously credited to her bank account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017.

She was entitled to a R1,400 allowance from the scheme and was accused of failing to report the R14m. Instead, she embarked on a spending spree, spending R818,000.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Mani’s sentence is subject to the provisions of section 276(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which could see her eligible for parole after about 10 months. She would finish the rest of the sentence under correctional supervision.