Politics

RECORDED | John Steenhuisen speaks on DA's no-confidence motion against cabinet

01 April 2022 - 10:30 By TIMESLIVE

Democratic Alliance federal leader John Steenhuisen MP will on Friday address the nation on the DA's motion of no confidence in the cabinet, which was debated in parliament on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

DA fails to get President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet sacked

The DA on Wednesday lost its bid to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet sacked by parliament
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Cabinet ministers survive motion of no confidence

The motion of no confidence in cabinet ministers brought by the DA has failed.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | 'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows' – John Steenhuisen slams ministers outside parliament

DA leader John Steenhuisen came out guns blazing during a protest against cabinet ministers on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘ANC voetsek’: DA leaders blast perks for ministers before motion of no confidence

The DA marched to parliament ahead of the party's motion of no confidence, which is due to be debated and voted on on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago
