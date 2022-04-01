RECORDED | John Steenhuisen speaks on DA's no-confidence motion against cabinet
01 April 2022 - 10:30
Democratic Alliance federal leader John Steenhuisen MP will on Friday address the nation on the DA's motion of no confidence in the cabinet, which was debated in parliament on Wednesday.
