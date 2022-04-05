×

South Africa

Three shot, vehicles torched as morning tavern tiff turns into rampage

05 April 2022 - 16:09 By TIMESLIVE
Two vehicles at the tavern were torched when an early morning argument became violent.
Image: SAPS

Three people were shot and two vehicles set on fire when a 6.30am quarrel at a tavern in Mpumalanga turned into a violent rampage.

One of the men shot during the fracas near Hazyview on Monday succumbed to his injuries. The other two were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“A scuffle broke out between four men in a tavern at Shabalala Trust [Hazyview area] at about 6.30am. One of the men is said to have then fired shots at the other three, as well as torched two vehicles, a VW Golf and an Isuzu bakkie, before he fled,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“One succumbed to his injuries while the other two sustained gunshot wounds and were taken for medical treatment in hospital.”

Police have opened a murder case and two counts of attempted murder and arson.

“A manhunt has been launched for the suspect. Part of the investigation will be to determine whether the owner of the liquor outlet was operating lawfully,” said Mohlala.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on liquor business owners to operate within the law and ensure that patrons were not armed.

“There are regulations in place for liquor businesses and these controlling measures should be adhered to by all operators to prevent incidents like these. The law should take its course,” said Manamela.

