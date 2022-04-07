Young children at greatest risk of childhood cancer

Leukaemia remains the most common cancer among children, with those younger than five at the greatest risk of the blood disorder, says the South African National Cancer Registry.

In its first report on childhood cancers in SA, the registry showed that about 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, with more boys affected than girls.

The report noted that 975 cancers were diagnosed in children aged 0-14 in 2018 — equating to about 60 cases per million children. The most common cancer group diagnosed in children was leukaemia, accounting for 19%, followed by lymphoma which made up almost 18% of cases. Almost half of all the cases that were diagnosed were children aged 0-4 years old.

Lymphomas were common in the 10-14 age group, with Hodgkin lymphomas the most common type. Only 18 cases of hepatic tumours were diagnosed, making them the least commonly diagnosed cancers in children in 2018. About 54% of cancers were diagnosed in boys and 46% in girls. Lymphomas were more commonly diagnosed in boys, accounting for 69%, compared with 31% in girls, whereas germ cell tumours (cancers of reproductive organs) were more commonly diagnosed in girls (about 73% compared with 27% in boys).

While the rate of childhood cancers in SA is comparable to global trends, the authors of the report argue the diagnosis of childhood cancers in middle- to lower-income nations in Africa remains challenging because of inadequate diagnostic abilities in resource-poor settings. This is compounded by the fact that childhood cancers at times mimicked infectious diseases, which are prevalent in SA and other parts of the continent.

Due to resource constraints, survival of cancer remains low in the continent at about 20%, compared with high-income countries where survival rates are about 80%. This was recently highlighted in the global initiative for childhood cancer of the World Health Organization which was launched a few years ago with the aim of reaching at least a 60% survival rate for children with cancer by 2030, thereby saving an additional million lives.