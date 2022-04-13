Can the Covid-19 vaccines cause heart inflammation?

A recent study has found the risk of developing heart inflammation after getting a Covid-19 vaccine is not very different to the risk after other vaccinations, including the flu jab.

Myocarditis, a rare inflammation of heart muscle, is usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart.

A study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal looked at 22 studies on the subject covering more than 405-million vaccines doses around the world. It found incidents of myopericarditis after getting the vaccine were low and not significantly different to the risk after getting the flu vaccine.

It found males and those younger than 30 years carried a higher risk of developing heart inflammation after getting the vaccine