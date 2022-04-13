Covid-19 vaccine compensation scheme investigating 55 claims
The department of health has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine injury no-fault compensation scheme is considering 55 claims linked to Covid-19 vaccines.
“Of all the complaints that we received, only 55 met the criteria for the next phase. So there are further investigations to confirm that the complainants were vaccinated and suffered as a result of the vaccine, the extent of the injury and how it has inconvenienced them,” said health spokesperson Foster Mohale.
Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the scheme (previously knowns as the no-fault compensation fund) will remain in place after the state of disaster is lifted.
“This scheme was established in April last year to provide quick and easy access to compensation for any person who suffers a serious injury because of a Covid-19 vaccine. The scheme, which is administered by the department of health, will continue after the national state of disaster ends,” he said.
It would be terminated “once it has achieved its purpose”.
Little to no information has been available about the scheme which was hastily launched by former health minister Zweli Mkhize as part of preconditions set out by vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.
After it was announced, the public had until April 19 to comment and make suggestions. It was tabled in cabinet on April 21 and gazetted on April 22.
Mkhize told MPs the fund, which was approved by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), would be financed by government and could cost about R250m in the first year. It would be headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. It's been almost a year since the fund was announced.
Mohale confirmed that the National Treasury allocated R250m to the department, but this could change depending on the number of people qualifying for compensation.
He said the scheme did not yet have a chairperson.
“We are recruiting and appointing members of the scheme, including the chairperson. The minister will make an announcement.”
None of the 55 claimants have been paid.
TimesLIVE previously reported that South Africans can lodge a Covid-19 vaccine-related injury by visiting a health facility and completing a compensation form, or contact the Covid-19 hotline on 0800-029-999 or use the MedSafety app.
Once reported, the national immunisation safety expert committee will investigate the connection between the injury and the vaccination.
If they conclude it has caused harm or death, they will notify the department of health who will notify the scheme’s administrator. The administrator will contact the complainant to assist with lodging the claim.
