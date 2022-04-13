Covid-19 vaccine compensation scheme investigating 55 claims

Little to no information has been available about the scheme which was hastily launched by former health minister Zweli Mkhize as part of preconditions set out by vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

After it was announced, the public had until April 19 to comment and make suggestions. It was tabled in cabinet on April 21 and gazetted on April 22.

Mkhize told MPs the fund, which was approved by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), would be financed by government and could cost about R250m in the first year. It would be headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. It's been almost a year since the fund was announced.

Mohale confirmed that the National Treasury allocated R250m to the department, but this could change depending on the number of people qualifying for compensation.