Durban Post Office open for business after flooding — here’s when you can collect your Sassa R350 grant
The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced that its office in Durban central has reopened for business after it was closed due to heavy rains.
KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by heavy rains that resulted in flooding and landslides that damaged transport infrastructure, homes and businesses in some parts of the province.
As a result, businesses closed down temporarily to keep their employees safe and to begin recovering from the damage they’ve suffered.
Sapo, on Wednesday, said the waters from the floods have been mopped up.
“Durban Post Office is open for business. We’ve mopped up the water after the floods and are ready to serve you,” it said.
Durban Post Office is open for business! We've mopped up the water after yesterday's floods and are ready to serve you. pic.twitter.com/XDx4xPTUmn— SA Post Office (@PostofficeSa) April 13, 2022
The post office is one of the collection points for beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant.
Grant beneficiaries can also collect their grants at Pick n Pay, Boxer, Checkers, Shoprite and Usave stores, or request payment directly into their personal bank accounts.
Beneficiaries are urged to wait for an SMS before visiting the post office to collect their grants.
Only once you receive an SMS from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) can you collect your grant.
When can I collect my payment at Sapo this month?
Post office payment dates are according to the last three digits of a beneficiary’s ID number.
Here’s when you can collect your money at a post office this month:
April 14: 081 & 086
April 19: 082 & 087
April 20: 083 & 088
April 21: 084 & 089
April 22: 080 & 085
April 25: 081 & 086
April 26: 082 & 087
April 28: 083 & 088
April 29: 084 & 089
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.