Durban Post Office open for business after flooding — here’s when you can collect your Sassa R350 grant

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced that its office in Durban central has reopened for business after it was closed due to heavy rains.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by heavy rains that resulted in flooding and landslides that damaged transport infrastructure, homes and businesses in some parts of the province.

As a result, businesses closed down temporarily to keep their employees safe and to begin recovering from the damage they’ve suffered.

Sapo, on Wednesday, said the waters from the floods have been mopped up.

“Durban Post Office is open for business. We’ve mopped up the water after the floods and are ready to serve you,” it said.