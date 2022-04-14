×

South Africa

Durban Post Office open for business after flooding — here’s when you can collect your Sassa R350 grant

14 April 2022 - 12:00
The SA Post Office has announced that its office in Durban central has been reopened for business after it was closed due to heavy rains.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced that its office in Durban central has reopened for business after it was closed due to heavy rains.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by heavy rains that resulted in flooding and landslides that damaged transport infrastructure, homes and businesses in some parts of the province. 

As a result, businesses closed down temporarily to keep their employees safe and to begin recovering from the damage they’ve suffered. 

Sapo, on Wednesday, said the waters from the floods have been mopped up. 

“Durban Post Office is open for business. We’ve mopped up the water after the floods and are ready to serve you,” it said. 

The post office is one of the collection points for beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant. 

Grant beneficiaries can also collect their grants at Pick n Pay, Boxer, Checkers, Shoprite and Usave stores, or request payment directly into their personal bank accounts. 

Beneficiaries are urged to wait for an SMS before visiting the post office to collect their grants. 

Only once you receive an SMS from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) can  you collect your grant.

When can I collect my payment at Sapo this month?

Post office payment dates are according to the last three digits of a beneficiary’s ID number.

Here’s when you can collect your money at a post office this month:

April 14: 081 & 086

April 19: 082 & 087 

April 20: 083 & 088 

April 21: 084 & 089 

April 22: 080 & 085

April 25: 081 & 086 

April 26: 082 & 087

April 28: 083 & 088 

April 29: 084 & 089

