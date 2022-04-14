IP waiver won’t improve Africa’s access to Covid-19 shots: global drug makers

“Countries as well as organisations such as Africa CDC are not only asking for orders to be delayed, but are cancelling them.

“I am stunned that the IP waiver is still debated while supplies far outstrip demand. IP has never been a hindrance to scaling up vaccine manufacturing, but has been an enabler of tech transfer and other forms of voluntary licensing.”

Weakening patents sent the wrong signal to investors, he said.

Hundreds of activists and non-profit organisations wrote this week to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to reject a compromise deal struck in February by negotiators for the US, EU, India and SA that limits the waiver to Covid-19 vaccines.

They said the leaked text favoured the interests of the US and EU at the expense of developing countries.