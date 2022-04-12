×

South Africa

KZN UPDATES | Residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help

12 April 2022 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding of certain roads and rising water levels in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

April 12 2022 - 10:21

WATCH | Canoeing and surfing in Durban floods

Durban father and son Colin and Joshua Simpkins found an opportunity to canoe in a massive pool of water when heavy rain hit their suburb on Monday. 

The pair headed to flooded Virginia Circle in Durban North, where they paddled to the delight of passers-by.

“We live less than 100m from the circle. We are both canoeists. My son arrived home from school and told me the centre of the circle was full of water. We grabbed our canoes and walked over for some fun,” Simpkins told TimesLIVE.

April 12 2022 - 09:55

Animals at SPCA in Durban rescued after severe flooding

Animals trapped in flooded kennels had to be rescued by SPCA staff in Springfield, Durban during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The SPCA Durban said the Springfield branch experienced severe flooding from an overflow of the nearby Umgeni River.

This resulted in rescues being performed by emergency staff at 2am today.

April 12 2022 - 08:13

WATCH | Shipping containers float on flooded Durban highway

Shipping containers were floating on the flooded N2 highway near Durban’s old airport on Tuesday morning.

Councillor Andre Beetge said both lanes of the N2 were flooded after the canal burst its banks, and shipping containers could be seen floating in the high water.

April 12 2022 - 07:42

KZN residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help after devastating downpour

The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains.  

On Tuesday MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday. 

April 12 2022 - 07:18

WATCH | Paramedics at collapsed house in Durban in which mom and two daughters are trapped

Paramedics are at the scene where a house collapsed in Bonela in  Cato Manor in Durban and in which a mother and her two daughters are reported to be trapped under rubble.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a sand bank collapsed at the rear of the house, causing the structural collapse.

