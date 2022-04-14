×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | New Omicron sub-variants being probed by Botswana and SA researchers

14 April 2022 - 11:29 By PAIGE MULLER
Newly detected sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are being probed. Stock photo.
Newly detected sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are being probed. Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

New sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been discovered by researchers in SA and Botswana.

Researchers say little is known about the sub-lineages named BA.4 and BA.5, but people should not panic because the number of hospitalisations, infections and deaths have not spiked.  

Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a virologist with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional office for Africa, said the researchers still have much to do to understand the threat the new sub-lineages may pose.

LISTEN HERE: 

The WHO announced that the sub-lineages have been identified in four people in Botswana and 23 in SA. Outside Africa, sub-lineages have been confirmed in Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the UK.

Gumede-Moeletsi asked the international community to not undertake punitive measures against the African countries that brought attention to the new sub-lineages. She said doing so not only unjustly stunts their economies, but also discourages adequate genomic surveillance.

Previously discovered omicron sub-lineage BA.2 was well known for its rapid infection rate which caused global concern. 

MORE

China's Xi says sticking to tough Covid-19 curbs will bring victory

President Xi Jinping has said that China must stick to its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy while the global pandemic remains very serious, ...
News
3 hours ago

More than two-thirds of Africans infected by Covid-19 since pandemic began — WHO

With routine diagnostic testing in Africa focused on travellers and people who present at hospitals with symptoms, seroprevalence studies provide ...
News
6 days ago

As conflict, climate change and Covid ravage the world, WHO launches peace initiative

The organisation’s ‘Peace for Health and Health for Peace’ project aims to foster new dialogue around the two
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground