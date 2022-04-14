Police fire stun grenades, teargas at protesting flood victims in Durban

Police fired stun grenades and teargas to disperse protesters who blocked off the M19 highway near Reservoir Hills in Durban on Thursday.

Disgruntled residents of the Quarry Road informal settlement took to the streets, blocking the highway with steel road barriers. They alleged the eThekwini municipality evicted them from a school they had used as temporary housing after the floods.

Panga-wielding protesters chanted songs mocking the police in a bid to have officials address their concerns.