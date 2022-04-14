Police fire stun grenades, teargas at protesting flood victims in Durban
Police fired stun grenades and teargas to disperse protesters who blocked off the M19 highway near Reservoir Hills in Durban on Thursday.
Disgruntled residents of the Quarry Road informal settlement took to the streets, blocking the highway with steel road barriers. They alleged the eThekwini municipality evicted them from a school they had used as temporary housing after the floods.
Panga-wielding protesters chanted songs mocking the police in a bid to have officials address their concerns.
The community of Quarry Road informal settlement along the #M19 near Reservoir Hills in Durban have blocked off the highway after they were allegedly removed from a school that had been housing them following the devastating floods. #KZNFloods @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/kdk9l7obbC— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) April 14, 2022
Community leader Nokbonga Madiba said the school principal kicked them out after being told by a local councillor that the accommodation was for two days only after the heavy rains.
“We have not had anything to eat. Most of these people are unemployed and are struggling,” she said.
According to residents, three people from the informal settlement were swept away during the floods and have yet to be found.
The highway has since been reopened.
Meanwhile, several organisations and charities have created outreach programmes to help those most affected by the floods, with food, blankets, building materials, water and clothing among the donations needed.
