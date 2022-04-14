POLL | Have you donated to relief for affected KZN communities?
While heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal, relief efforts are under way as NPOs and civilians donate essentials, including hot meals, blankets, clothes and shelter to affected residents.
Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people. The death toll surpassed 300 on Wednesday evening.
Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and the Robin Hood Foundation are among those providing relief to devastated communities.
Jackie Psannis, co-ordinator of the Robin Hood Foundation, an NPO based in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE the foundation is in need of non-perishable food and items such as rice, sugar beans and maize, clothing and household goods.
The six drop-off sites for donations are:
- CGA Agencies, 235 Underwood Road, Pinetown, 031 708 1018, 8am-4pm;
- Broadway Pharmacy, 5 Swapo Road, Durban North, 031 563 8216, 8am-7pm;
- Wool ’n Weave, Lilies Quarter, Old Main Road, Hillcrest, 031 765 2770, 9am-4pm;
- Dormehl Phalane Real Estate, Gillitts Centre, Clifton Road, 082 726 1956, 8.30am-4.30pm; and
- Washwell Granada Laundry, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, 083 299 4008, 7.30am-4.30pm.
Monetary donations will be used for rebuilding and relief projects.
Here’s a comprehensive list of organisations you can donate to, compiled by TimesLIVE.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected families in Ntuzuma, Durban where he conveyed condolences and pledged assistance from local government.
“Ten of our districts have been affected and officials will be out there dealing with the problems. Our people are being pulled in all directions, but we are going to deal with this disaster. I came to see what resources we need to release to deal with this,” said Ramaphosa.
