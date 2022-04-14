×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Have you donated to relief for affected KZN communities?

14 April 2022 - 13:43
Scores of people are expected to travel during the Easter weekend.
Scores of people are expected to travel during the Easter weekend.
Image: Masi Losi

While heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal, relief efforts are under way as NPOs and civilians donate essentials, including hot meals, blankets, clothes and shelter to affected residents.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people. The death toll surpassed 300 on Wednesday evening. 

Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and the Robin Hood Foundation are among those providing relief to devastated communities.

Jackie Psannis, co-ordinator of the Robin Hood Foundation, an NPO based in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE the foundation is in need of non-perishable food and items such as rice, sugar beans and maize, clothing and household goods.

The six drop-off sites for donations are:

  • CGA Agencies, 235 Underwood Road, Pinetown, 031 708 1018, 8am-4pm;
  • Broadway Pharmacy, 5 Swapo Road, Durban North, 031 563 8216, 8am-7pm;
  • Wool ’n Weave, Lilies Quarter, Old Main Road, Hillcrest, 031 765 2770, 9am-4pm;
  • Dormehl Phalane Real Estate, Gillitts Centre, Clifton Road, 082 726 1956, 8.30am-4.30pm; and 
  • Washwell Granada Laundry, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, 083 299 4008, 7.30am-4.30pm.

Monetary donations will be used for rebuilding and relief projects.

Here’s a comprehensive list of organisations you can donate to, compiled by TimesLIVE.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected families in Ntuzuma, Durban where he conveyed condolences and pledged assistance from local government.

“Ten of our districts have been affected and officials will be out there dealing with the problems. Our people are being pulled in all directions, but we are going to deal with this disaster. I came to see what resources we need to release to deal with this,” said Ramaphosa.

READ MORE

Top tips to keep you safe on the roads this Easter weekend

As the Easter long weekend approaches, many families will be planning short vacations across SA to get away and spend quality time with each other. ...
Motoring
2 days ago

RECIPES | Three easy, decadent treats using choc marshmallow eggs

Chocolate marshmallow eggs are Easter hunt favourites.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Break-ins are a risk over Easter: Tips to protect your property

Easter is prime time for break-ins when compared to other weekends as "criminals are doing golden egg hunts of their own", according to an insurance ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground