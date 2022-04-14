POLL | Have you donated to relief for affected KZN communities?

While heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal, relief efforts are under way as NPOs and civilians donate essentials, including hot meals, blankets, clothes and shelter to affected residents.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people. The death toll surpassed 300 on Wednesday evening.

Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and the Robin Hood Foundation are among those providing relief to devastated communities.

Jackie Psannis, co-ordinator of the Robin Hood Foundation, an NPO based in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE the foundation is in need of non-perishable food and items such as rice, sugar beans and maize, clothing and household goods.