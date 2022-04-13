×

Food

RECIPES | Three easy, decadent treats using choc marshmallow eggs

Make these Easter favourites

Hilary Biller Columnist
13 April 2022 - 11:55
Instant choc mousse.
Instant choc mousse.
Image: 123RF/marika_san

Using a box of chocolate marshmallow Easter eggs, you can whip up a trio of easy yet decadent treats.

1. INSTANT CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

The worst part of making a chocolate mousse is the waiting for it to set. If you want something quick or find using gelatin too tricky, whip up this easy version of chocolate mousse using chocolate marshmallow eggs.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

250g chocolate marshmallow eggs, about 15 eggs

50g soft butter

2 x 85g slabs dark or milk chocolate, broken into small pieces

75ml (5 tbsp) hot water

250ml (1 cup) cream

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

Method:

  1. Break up the marshmallow eggs and place them with the butter, chocolate and water in a heavy based pan over a very low heat and allow to melt and combine, stirring from time to time.
  2. Whip the cream and vanilla essence until stiff then fold into the cold chocolate mixture and stir through until it looks like a well-mixed chocolate mousse.
  3. Spoon into six small individual dishes or one medium serving dish and serve.
Chocolate bon bons.
Chocolate bon bons.
Image: Ryno

2. CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW BON BONS

Another quick and easy dessert, except the chocolate marshmallow eggs must be frozen for at least an hour before making. Served with whipped cream for a really decadent sweet ending to the Easter celebration.

Makes: 8

Ingredients:

8 chocolate marshmallow eggs

8 sheets of phyllo pastry

45ml (3 tbsp) melted butter

Oil for frying

Icing sugar

Whipped cream for serving

Method:

  1. Place the eggs in the freezer for at least an hour before making the dessert.
  2. Taking 2 sheets of phyllo pastry, butter one before layering with the second sheet. Cut in half.
  3. Place a marshmallow egg lengthways in the centre of ½ sheet. Cover the egg by folding over the two sides of pastry and then twirl the two edges tightly like a cracker. Brush very lightly with butter, cover with plastic wrap and chill.
  4. Preheat oil in a deep pan to deep fry the bon bons just before serving until just golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve warm with whipped cream.
Choc marshmallow krispies.
Choc marshmallow krispies.
Image: 123RF/bhofack2

3. CHOCOLATE RICE KRISPIE SQUARES

Makes: about 32 squares

60ml (4 tbsp) butter or margarine

250g chocolate marshmallow eggs, about 15 eggs, broken into pieces

45ml (3 tbsp) cocoa powder

5 cups (1250ml) Rice Krispies

Method:

  1. Spray a 24cm dish or baking tray with cooking spray and line the base with greaseproof paper.
  2. In a large pot combine the butter, broken eggs and cocoa powder and over a low heat allow to melt, stirring to combine. Add the Rice Krispies and stir through until  you have a sticky mass.
  3. Pour into the baking tray. Using the back of a metal spoon dipped into cold water, press down the mixture until  it evenly fills the pan.  An option is to sprinkle with extra chocolate before setting aside until cool and then using a sharp knife cut into squares.

