RECIPES | Three easy, decadent treats using choc marshmallow eggs
Make these Easter favourites
Using a box of chocolate marshmallow Easter eggs, you can whip up a trio of easy yet decadent treats.
1. INSTANT CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
The worst part of making a chocolate mousse is the waiting for it to set. If you want something quick or find using gelatin too tricky, whip up this easy version of chocolate mousse using chocolate marshmallow eggs.
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
250g chocolate marshmallow eggs, about 15 eggs
50g soft butter
2 x 85g slabs dark or milk chocolate, broken into small pieces
75ml (5 tbsp) hot water
250ml (1 cup) cream
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
Method:
- Break up the marshmallow eggs and place them with the butter, chocolate and water in a heavy based pan over a very low heat and allow to melt and combine, stirring from time to time.
- Whip the cream and vanilla essence until stiff then fold into the cold chocolate mixture and stir through until it looks like a well-mixed chocolate mousse.
- Spoon into six small individual dishes or one medium serving dish and serve.
2. CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW BON BONS
Another quick and easy dessert, except the chocolate marshmallow eggs must be frozen for at least an hour before making. Served with whipped cream for a really decadent sweet ending to the Easter celebration.
Makes: 8
Ingredients:
8 chocolate marshmallow eggs
8 sheets of phyllo pastry
45ml (3 tbsp) melted butter
Oil for frying
Icing sugar
Whipped cream for serving
Method:
- Place the eggs in the freezer for at least an hour before making the dessert.
- Taking 2 sheets of phyllo pastry, butter one before layering with the second sheet. Cut in half.
- Place a marshmallow egg lengthways in the centre of ½ sheet. Cover the egg by folding over the two sides of pastry and then twirl the two edges tightly like a cracker. Brush very lightly with butter, cover with plastic wrap and chill.
- Preheat oil in a deep pan to deep fry the bon bons just before serving until just golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve warm with whipped cream.
3. CHOCOLATE RICE KRISPIE SQUARES
Makes: about 32 squares
60ml (4 tbsp) butter or margarine
250g chocolate marshmallow eggs, about 15 eggs, broken into pieces
45ml (3 tbsp) cocoa powder
5 cups (1250ml) Rice Krispies
Method:
- Spray a 24cm dish or baking tray with cooking spray and line the base with greaseproof paper.
- In a large pot combine the butter, broken eggs and cocoa powder and over a low heat allow to melt, stirring to combine. Add the Rice Krispies and stir through until you have a sticky mass.
- Pour into the baking tray. Using the back of a metal spoon dipped into cold water, press down the mixture until it evenly fills the pan. An option is to sprinkle with extra chocolate before setting aside until cool and then using a sharp knife cut into squares.
