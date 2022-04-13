RECIPES | Three easy, decadent treats using choc marshmallow eggs

Using a box of chocolate marshmallow Easter eggs, you can whip up a trio of easy yet decadent treats.

1. INSTANT CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

The worst part of making a chocolate mousse is the waiting for it to set. If you want something quick or find using gelatin too tricky, whip up this easy version of chocolate mousse using chocolate marshmallow eggs.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

250g chocolate marshmallow eggs, about 15 eggs

50g soft butter

2 x 85g slabs dark or milk chocolate, broken into small pieces

75ml (5 tbsp) hot water

250ml (1 cup) cream

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

Method: