×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More than 40,000 bags of litter collected at Durban beaches

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 April 2022 - 17:31
Debris and rubbish washed up on a beach in Durban during the KwaZulu-Natal floods.
Debris and rubbish washed up on a beach in Durban during the KwaZulu-Natal floods.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

About 44,050 bags of litter were collected over the Easter weekend at beach clean-ups across Durban after the recent floods.

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday 8,800 bags were collected from the Pipeline and Amanzimtoti beaches on Good Friday. About 2,700 bags were collected south of Amanzimtoti beach. On the same day, 230 bags were collected at the Bluff beaches and 1,100 bags collected along the Durban beachfront.

A day later, 5,100 bags were collected along the Pipeline and Amanzimtoti beaches, while 4,100 bags were collected south of Amanzimtoti beaches.

“A further 280 bags were collected at Bluff beaches, while 500 bags of rubbish were collected along the beachfront.

On “Sunday April 17, 4,000 bags were collected along the Pipeline and Toti beaches, while 1,600 bags of rubbish were collected south of Toti beach. An additional 190 bags were collected at Bluff beaches on the same day, while 1,200 bags were collected from the beachfront.

“On April 18, 300 bags of litter were collected at Bluff beaches, while 1,500 bags were collected from the beachfront,” the municipality said.

About 12,450 bags of litter were collected during the four-day period along the city’s northern beaches, including Umhlanga Main, Umdloti and Westbrook.

The bags were disposed of at the Springfield dump site.

“There is also a skip at Jet Ski on Laguna Beach,” the municipality added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

All hands on deck, says Dlamini-Zuma after SA’s 'worst' floods

The recent devastating floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are the “worst we have seen in living memory”, Cogta minister Nkosazana ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Yes, flood damage at KZN schools must be fixed pronto, but prioritise matrics

Call comes as basic education minister says she hopes teaching at affected schools can resume on Friday
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Shoprite truck looted in Durban

A video of residents looting a Shoprite truck in KwaZulu-Natal has received mixed reactions online.
News
7 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks

National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods