More than 40,000 bags of litter collected at Durban beaches

About 44,050 bags of litter were collected over the Easter weekend at beach clean-ups across Durban after the recent floods.

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday 8,800 bags were collected from the Pipeline and Amanzimtoti beaches on Good Friday. About 2,700 bags were collected south of Amanzimtoti beach. On the same day, 230 bags were collected at the Bluff beaches and 1,100 bags collected along the Durban beachfront.

A day later, 5,100 bags were collected along the Pipeline and Amanzimtoti beaches, while 4,100 bags were collected south of Amanzimtoti beaches.

“A further 280 bags were collected at Bluff beaches, while 500 bags of rubbish were collected along the beachfront.

On “Sunday April 17, 4,000 bags were collected along the Pipeline and Toti beaches, while 1,600 bags of rubbish were collected south of Toti beach. An additional 190 bags were collected at Bluff beaches on the same day, while 1,200 bags were collected from the beachfront.

“On April 18, 300 bags of litter were collected at Bluff beaches, while 1,500 bags were collected from the beachfront,” the municipality said.

About 12,450 bags of litter were collected during the four-day period along the city’s northern beaches, including Umhlanga Main, Umdloti and Westbrook.

The bags were disposed of at the Springfield dump site.

“There is also a skip at Jet Ski on Laguna Beach,” the municipality added.

TimesLIVE

