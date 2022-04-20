Gangster jailed for failed hand grenade attack on home of slain top cop
A gang member has been sentenced to an effective five years in prison after being convicted of charges related to a failed hand grenade attack on the home of slain police officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear in Cape Town.
Faeez Smith, 25, was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday by the Khayelitsha priority court after entering into a plea agreement with the state.
“The charges against the accused include contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), conspiracy to possess explosives, and thus contravening the Explosives Act, and contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.
“The charges emanate from events leading up to the failed hand grenade attack at Lt- Col Charl Kinnear’s home on November 23 2019. Ten months later, the detective was assassinated outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.”
The Sunday Times previously reported the slain detective was on the brink of cracking a massive “guns-to-gangs” syndicate at the police Central Firearms Registry when he was killed.
“Smith admitted possessing a firearm and causing criminal damage with the intent to endanger life,” said Hani.
Smith was sentenced as follows:
- Count 1: Contravention of the provisions of Poca in that [he] performed an act which was aimed at causing, bringing about, promoting or contributing towards a pattern of criminal gang activities as set out in counts 2 to 3. Smith was sentenced to five years on this count.
- Count 2: Conspiracy to possess an explosive device in contravention of the the Explosives Act. Smith was sentenced to five years in prison.
- Count 3: Contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act. Smith was sentenced to five years behind bars.
The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning Smith will serve an effective five years behind bars.
The explosive device was forfeited to the state and Smith was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
“Moreover police are authorised to confiscate all firearms and ammunition in his possession including firearm licences, permits or for any such firearms or ammunition,” said Hani.
