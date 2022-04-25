×

South Africa

Wife and ZCC prophet accused of plotting to murder high-profile advocate

25 April 2022 - 15:42
Advocate William Mokhare.
Advocate William Mokhare.
Image: Supplied via Twitter

Esteemed silk William Mokhare is alive thanks to police who foiled a plot to kill him.

The masterminds are alleged to be his wife, Boitumelo Joyce Mokhare, and a self-proclaimed Zion Christian Church (ZCC) prophet, Shadrack Maripane from Nellmapius near Mamelodi.

A second man, Jacob Malope, was also charged.

The three are out on bail of R3,000 each after appearing on Monday at the Alexandra magistrate's court in Johannesburg. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

This after a tipoff last week lead to the arrest of Mokhare and her co-accused. 

A source close to the family said a firearm and ammunition were allegedly found at the prophet's home.

The plot was allegedly hatched over advocate Mokhare's multimillion-rand estate.

Mokhare is a member of the respected Duma Nokwe Group of Advocates. He received his LLM (Masters of Law) in International Business Law in the Netherlands and has worked at a legal firm in the US as a foreign intern.

In SA he is well known for his work involving the government and parastatals. He is a member of the Limpopo Society of Advocates and the Mpumalanga Society of Advocates.

Mokhare sounded shaken on Monday when speaking to TimesLIVE. He said he had not been privy to much information.

“I don't yet know the full details and police are still investigating the matter, it is still sensitive. I found out only last week about the plot. [The accused] were given bail and the matter has been postponed for further investigation.”

The matter will return to court on June 14.

TimesLIVE

