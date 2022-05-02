Lawyer Godrich Gardee’s daughter missing for more than 72 hours

Urgent appeals for help and a R100,000 reward for information have been offered for missing student Hillary Gardee.

The daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee disappeared on April 29.

She is last known to have gone shopping at a plaza in Mbombela (Nelspruit). She was wearing a black top and black trousers and was carrying a shopping bag and a laptop carrier.

Hillary’s uncle Moses Mbatha confirmed to TimesLIVE that his niece was missing.

“Locating her now is our primary focus. We don’t have anything more to say at this stage and need to keep communication open for incoming calls and information,” he said, referring to the tip-off line set up by the family.

He said his 28-year-old niece had disappeared with a three-year-old adopted child who had been rescued in a street in KamaGugu hours after the pair went missing.

“The child is fine and she is safely back with her mother,” Mbatha said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact 072 514 1456.

This is a developing story