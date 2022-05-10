Duduzane Zuma vows to build hi-tech cities in SA over the next 20 years

KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma has called on South Africans to “put their backs into” building technologically-advanced cities in the next 20 years.

In a video shared on Instagram, the businessman-turned-politician said the only way SA can have cities like those in the United Arab Emirates, is if people start doing more instead of talking.

“We live and we learn. We travel and grab new ideas from other places that have done wonderful things, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.

“In the next 20 years, we will have the newest cities, the most technologically-advanced cities in the world in SA and that starts now,” said Zuma.

Zuma said the plan would be backed by vision, reindustrialising, technological advancements and implementation.