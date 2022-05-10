×

South Africa

Duduzane Zuma vows to build hi-tech cities in SA over the next 20 years

10 May 2022 - 14:00
Duduzane Zuma says the only way SA can have technologically-advanced cities is if people start doing more, instead of talking. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma has called on South Africans to “put their backs into” building technologically-advanced cities in the next 20 years. 

In a video shared on Instagram, the businessman-turned-politician said the only way SA can have cities like those in the United Arab Emirates, is if people start doing more instead of talking. 

“We live and we learn. We travel and grab new ideas from other places that have done wonderful things, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. 

“In the next 20 years, we will have the newest cities, the most technologically-advanced cities in the world in SA and that starts now,” said Zuma. 

Zuma said the plan would be backed by vision, reindustrialising, technological advancements and implementation. 

Last month, at the height of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the son of former president Jacob Zuma joined the rebuilding efforts, helping a family in need move back into their home after it was damaged.

Zuma said he helped not because he had to, but because he wanted to. 

“When you see me cleaning your streets and gutters, I am not doing it because I have to but because I want to. I am doing it because I can. Life exists on multiple levels. There are multiple layers to who we are and what we can achieve.”

Zuma was praised for similar efforts earlier this year when he braved the rain and helped clean a neighbourhood in Newlands East, Durban.

“No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done. A lot of people like talking but very few can do. It’s all about action,” he said.

TimesLIVE

