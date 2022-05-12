×

South Africa

'Stay out of the water': Durban beaches remain closed due to high levels of E coli

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 May 2022 - 07:15
eThekwini municipality said the decision to close all beaches was informed by the high levels of E coli in the water.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Durban beaches remained closed on Thursday due to the high levels of E coli in the water.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the high levels of E coli were a result of the recent floods in the province.

“All water activities are prohibited. Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning unwaveringly, because disregarding it could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases that may be fatal.

“Residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not need any contact with seawater,” he said.

Mayisela said teams were hard at work fixing water and sanitation infrastructure damaged by heavy rains.

“eThekwini is pleased to announce that huge progress is being made daily in this regard. Water tests are carried out daily and the public will be apprised once E coli levels decrease to acceptable standards,” he said.

