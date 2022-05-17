'Barbaric!' — SA reacts to white student urinating on black student’s belongings

A video of a white Stellenbosch University student urinating on a black student’s belongings has angered many online, with most users calling for the perpetrator to be expelled from the university.

In the now-viral video, Babalo Ndwayana can be heard condemning Theuns du Toit for urinating on his desk, laptop and books.

The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the Huis Marais residence on campus which Ndwayana shares with Du Toit’s friend. The incident happened at about 4am.