Cheers all round as UKZN produces its first hearing-impaired graduate

“Twenty-four years ago — the moment I came to know that my daughter, who was just one-and-a-half years old at the time, was never going to be able to hear again — I couldn’t imagine her future. I didn’t know if she’d go to school, let alone university.

“I thought she’d fall by the wayside, but as she got older she got more and more academically inclined. She never failed a year of school. She showed me she’d do well but I never realised she’d be this great woman she’s become.”

Annamally said: “Yes, I am deaf and faced many challenges during my studies, but I made it through all the way from my first year of studies until now. I can do anything except hear.”

A passion to help seek justice for victims of crime led Annamallay to enrol in criminology studies, and she described her learning experience as overwhelming and daunting.

“It was quite difficult to adjust at the beginning, being in classes full of hearing individuals and also navigating the social aspect of being on campus, as well as finding my own way of communicating with individuals who had not been in close contact with a deaf person before,” she said.

“I am thankful to have made many friends and acquaintances from the disability unit and the university at large, proving that deaf people can take up space and easily integrate with individuals from different walks of life.