Four taxi drivers killed at Joburg taxi rank

Four taxi drivers were killed and three others injured after unknown men randomly opened fire at the taxi rank in Faraday, downtown Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the shooting happened at about 5pm on Wednesday and investigations have begun.

“No suspects have been arrested and the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are unknown at this stage as the investigation continues.

“Police appeal to anyone who may have information about these incidents to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” Sello said.