×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four taxi drivers killed at Joburg taxi rank

Motive still unknown as investigation continues

19 May 2022 - 14:29
Five people have been killed in taxi violence in Gauteng this week. File photo.
Five people have been killed in taxi violence in Gauteng this week. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Four taxi drivers were killed and three others injured after unknown men randomly opened fire at the taxi rank in Faraday, downtown Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the shooting happened at about 5pm on Wednesday and investigations have begun.

“No suspects have been arrested and the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are unknown at this stage as the investigation continues.

“Police appeal to anyone who may have information about these incidents to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” Sello said.

The drivers who were shot at belong to the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association.

The killing of the four drivers takes the death toll of those murdered in taxi violence this week to five. On Monday, a taxi driver was gunned down and a passenger wounded in Soweto in the early hours of the morning. Police said the motive is unknown and they are conducting investigations.

The provincial government established a commission of inquiry into taxi killings led by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe in 2020.

The commission found that taxi associations are not regulated in the province. They control who gets to join the associations and allow taxi owners without operating licences as members.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng minibus taxi driver cuffed for being 'three times over booze limit'

Gauteng traffic police arrested a 36-year-old minibus taxi driver who was allegedly three times over the alcohol limit while behind the wheel in ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria's Lagos bans 'nuisance' motorbike taxis from most roads

Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos said on Wednesday it will ban motorcycle taxis from operating in most of the traffic-clogged city
News
16 hours ago

Taxi operators chase away mourners heading for shot bus driver’s funeral

Taxi operators prevented mourning family members from attending the funeral of a slain Intercape coach driver in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August