KZN premier sounds urgent plea, emergency services on high alert as heavy rains lash the province again

At least 190 elderly residents in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal had to be evacuated from their homes on Saturday night due to localised flooding as heavy rains continue in the province.

According to the spokesperson for the Kwa-Zulu Natal emergency and medical services, Robert McKenzie, no injuries were reported at this stage.

He said emergency services remained on high alert as heavy rains continue in the province, especially in the eThekwini district. He also said some roads are affected by localised flooding, and warned residents to avoid driving or crossing affected roads.

"We urge the public to be extremely cautious and avoid crossing waterlogged or any flooded area, as the water is powerful and can wash you away even small streams can wash you away. You lose your footing and get swept away in the water," he said.

McKenzie said they are still able to access all the areas through alternative routes, addinf that they still had access to all health facilities.

He urged residents to stay in contact with their local councillors for advice and updates.

Meanwhile, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has sent a message to the people in his province as the storm intensifies.

He said the province was experiencing torrential rains and some areas were already in danger and flooding.

"We wish to sound warnings to all our communities especially in the Southern part of Durban, the Durban Basin which includes areas such as uMlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Westbrook, as well as area in the Northern part including uMdloti, Tongaat.