De Lille says 283 land spaces identified to relocate KZN communities displaced by floods

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has revealed that more than 280 land parcels have been identified in KwaZulu-Natal for the resettlement of communities displaced by the devastating floods in the province last month.

De Lille told parliament on Tuesday her department has identified 258 land parcels and 25 land parcels have been identified by the provincial department of public works and human settlements. The land was being assessed for suitability to relocate people by the housing development agency.

The minister was tabling her department’s budget for the 2022/23 financial year to parliament.

She said departmental resources will also focus on 53 government-owned buildings in KwaZulu-Natal and 12 in the Eastern Cape damaged by the floods to make them usable.

To date, 52 sites in KwaZulu-Natal are in need of bridges. Construction of the first 18 bridges in that province will begin on June 1, said De Lille.

In the Eastern Cape, technical assessments have been done at 20 bridge sites.