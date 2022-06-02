Reapplied for the R350 grant? Here's when you could get your money
Payments for the new cycle of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will be made from mid-June to beneficiaries who reapplied.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said the new cycle is from April after the grant was moved to the Social Assistance Act following the end of the national state of disaster.
Sassa said it had not yet paid beneficiaries for April and May.
“Sassa will continue clearing outstanding payments from the previous cycle as and when the bank details are confirmed,” said the agency.
The payments will not be done together, but will be done month by month.
“More than one payment may be made in a month, but no-one will receive double payments.
“Sassa will make these multiple payments in a month until the backlog is finalised, whereafter monthly payments will resume.”
How will applicants be verified?
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu last month said data and digital infrastructure were being used to process applications and verifications.
“Our system for checking whether people deserve this money is in place, hence we ask them to reapply.
“We are also working with the department of economic development and small and medium enterprises, because we believe the next big thing we must focus on is to empower informal businesses and small and medium enterprises.”
Where can I collect my grant?
With the SA Post Office (Sapo) no longer paying out SRD grants, you can collect your grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave stores.
Sapo and Sassa advised those eligible for the grant to choose this payment option in their applications for the grant.
Those who chose to receive their funds at Sapo branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets.
“Clients who have uncollected grants at the Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.