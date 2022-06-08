Just over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths recorded
Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday showed 2,093 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,973,086.
The NICD said this increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.
The national health department reported another 27 deaths, eight of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,424 to date.
The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (32%), the Western Cape (23%), KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape (11% each), the Free State (7%), Mpumalanga (5%), Northern Cape and North West (4% each), and Limpopo (3%).
There were 85 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,285 the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19.
TimesLIVE
