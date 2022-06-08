×

South Africa

Just over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths recorded

08 June 2022 - 19:51 By TimesLIVE
The 2,093 new Covid-19 cases identified on Wednesday bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,973,086.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday showed 2,093 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,973,086.

The NICD said this increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 27 deaths, eight of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,424 to date.

The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (32%), the Western Cape (23%), KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape (11% each), the Free State (7%), Mpumalanga (5%), Northern Cape and North West (4% each), and Limpopo (3%).

There were 85 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,285 the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

