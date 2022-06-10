×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No major looting or attacks on shops after threats of national shutdown

10 June 2022 - 22:10 By Timeslive
Members of the community joined security staff and police in averting possible looting on Thursday evening at the Junction Mall in Hammarsdale. Natjoints said no major disruptions, looting and attacks on shops had been reported countrywide on Friday.
Members of the community joined security staff and police in averting possible looting on Thursday evening at the Junction Mall in Hammarsdale. Natjoints said no major disruptions, looting and attacks on shops had been reported countrywide on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

No major disruptions, looting or attacks on shops were reported on Friday, according to the government’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which co-ordinates law enforcement operations.

After unsigned messages and posters were shared calling for a national shutdown, Natjoints said it put measures in place to ensure stability in the country. Natjoints also called on people to work with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.

“The Natjoints is thus pleased to report that no major incidents, no major disruptions, no looting and attacks on shops have been reported countrywide,” police said in a statement.

It said where roads were blocked in Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal with burning tyres and the R33 in Carolina, Mpumalanga, by truck drivers, police moved swiftly to clear these roads to ensure traffic could flow.

“Natjoints takes this opportunity in thanking all law enforcement officers, communities, local businesses, the transport industry and private security for the co-operation and patriotism displayed in preventing and combating any forms of criminality.”

Natjoints also thanked local businesses and the community for working with the police on Thursday night to disperse a crowd that gathered outside a shopping complex in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Overall, the Natjoints is pleased that the country is stable and people's freedom of movement has not been prohibited. The patriotism displayed by all people in the country, ought to be commended and appreciated.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Business as usual despite unsigned calls for national shutdown

It's business as usual in Tshwane and Johannesburg, where law enforcement agencies have deployed boots on the ground to monitor any possible ...
News
12 hours ago

LISTEN | Cops on alert for Friday's rumoured national shutdown

This comes as unsigned messages and posters are circulating on social media platforms calling for a shutdown, partly in protest against the high fuel ...
News
1 day ago

Planning to join the national shutdown? Here’s why you might want to think twice

"Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence," said police spokesperson ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  3. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  4. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  5. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech