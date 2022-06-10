No major looting or attacks on shops after threats of national shutdown

No major disruptions, looting or attacks on shops were reported on Friday, according to the government’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which co-ordinates law enforcement operations.

After unsigned messages and posters were shared calling for a national shutdown, Natjoints said it put measures in place to ensure stability in the country. Natjoints also called on people to work with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.

“The Natjoints is thus pleased to report that no major incidents, no major disruptions, no looting and attacks on shops have been reported countrywide,” police said in a statement.

It said where roads were blocked in Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal with burning tyres and the R33 in Carolina, Mpumalanga, by truck drivers, police moved swiftly to clear these roads to ensure traffic could flow.

“Natjoints takes this opportunity in thanking all law enforcement officers, communities, local businesses, the transport industry and private security for the co-operation and patriotism displayed in preventing and combating any forms of criminality.”

Natjoints also thanked local businesses and the community for working with the police on Thursday night to disperse a crowd that gathered outside a shopping complex in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Overall, the Natjoints is pleased that the country is stable and people's freedom of movement has not been prohibited. The patriotism displayed by all people in the country, ought to be commended and appreciated.”

