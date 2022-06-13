Children aged eight and nine allegedly raped while walking home from school

Limpopo police have launched an investigation after two children aged eight and nine were allegedly raped while walking home from school.

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Tshilwavhusiku, outside Louis Trichardt, launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly raped the two children at Gogobole village last Thursday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the children were reportedly walking home from school when they met two unknown men wearing blue work suits.

“The suspects grabbed them and forcefully dragged them into nearby bushes next to Chumbrys Farm where they both raped them. They then fled the scene,” he said.

The traumatised children informed elders when they arrived at home and the alleged rapes were reported to police.

“A case of two counts of rape was opened and the FCS immediately took over the investigations,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged community members with information that can assist in the investigation to come forward to ensure the culprits are swiftly arrested.

Anyone with information should contact Lt-Col Maphefo Machaba on 082 451 7163.

TimesLIVE

