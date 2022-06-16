×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gun-wielding man arrested for 'kicking, stomping on teen' in Limpopo

Dispute over seasoning salt quickly turned violent

16 June 2022 - 16:13 By HENDRIK HANCKE
The man allegedly kicked and stomped on the teen, while holding a firearm.
The man allegedly kicked and stomped on the teen, while holding a firearm.
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

A man brandishing a firearm who was captured on video allegedly kicking and stomping on a teenager during an argument over salt seasoning in Groblersdal, Limpopo, was arrested on Thursday.

The incident, outside a shop that sells hot food, allegedly happened on Wednesday evening — on the eve of Youth Day.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground.”

The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Following the incident, cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm were opened,” said Mojapelo. “The suspect was arrested today, June 16, at about 10am following an intensive investigation by the local police.”

He will appear before the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Friday facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

A police source from the area told TimesLIVE the incident took place outside a “shop that sells fat cakes at the Game Centre”.

“From what we understand the boy and the man ... became involved in an altercation after the boy knocked over a salt pot in the shop.” The source said EFF members had started arriving and there were fears that protests would flare up.

The victim’s mother, who is not being named to shield the identify of her son, told Newzroom Afrika she did not know the full extent of her 16-year old son’s injuries.

“My son is complaining about chest pains and his whole body is painful,” she told Xoli Mngambi at the broadcaster.

“The reason my son was assaulted was the salt at another shop that sells [hot] chips. They wanted to use the salt but the white man was using it. The man did not want to give them the salt,” she said. The situation quickly turned violent with a firearm being drawn.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga police station 'robbed at gunpoint'

A police station in Mpumalanga was attacked at gunpoint by robbers who allegedly escaped with firearms on Wednesday night.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Cricketer Mondli Khumalo making good recovery after attack in UK

SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally attacked in England, is making a rapid recovery.
Sport
6 days ago

Why has democracy almost become a valley of death for SA’s women and children?

Some of our traditional practices and cultures are the very fertile ground on which gender abuse or femicide thrives, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  2. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  3. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa
  4. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  5. Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...