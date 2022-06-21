×

South Africa

LISTEN | Speaking of 'Phoenix massacre’ demonises Indians, SAHRC hears

21 June 2022 - 18:41 By TIMESLIVE
Social Cohesion Group representative Ravi Pillay. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Representative of the Social Cohesion Group Ravi Pillay says the labelling of the deaths of 34 people in Phoenix during the July 2021 unrest as a “massacre” is wrong and perpetrates racial divisions.

Listen:

In its final sitting, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) heard from Pillay.

He told the commission “... the labelling of the entire Phoenix community and the characterisation of the events in Phoenix as a ‘massacre’ has demonised the entire Indian community because of the actions of a few”.

TimesLIVE

