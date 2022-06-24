×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Chatsworth man bust with 800 rounds of ammunition

24 June 2022 - 14:53
Eight hundred rounds of ammunition has been seized by police from a Chatsworth man.
Eight hundred rounds of ammunition has been seized by police from a Chatsworth man.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a Chatsworth man after he was allegedly found with 800 rounds of  ammunition.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Chatsworth police task team received a tip-off on Thursday night.

“Police immediately proceeded to a property in Welbedacht East where a search was conducted. Police seized 800 rounds of ammunition and arrested a 38-year-old suspect.”

Ngcobo said the man is expected to appear in court on Friday. 

“The proliferation of firearms and ammunition remains a concern as they can be used in the commission of violent crimes.

“The SAPS appreciates the commitment from various sectors who have made concerted efforts to assist police in this fight against crime.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspect ‘positively linked’ to murder of University of Limpopo professor

A suspect in custody has been 'linked to' and charged with the murder of University of Limpopo professor Mohamed Saber Tayob.
News
7 hours ago

R1m reward offered for information on cash-in-transit guard killers

G4S Cash Solutions is offering a reward of up to R1m for credible, useful information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of criminals ...
News
2 days ago

‘If police don’t take violence against women seriously, we won’t win this war’

GBV experts weigh in after a woman was murdered just after her boyfriend was released on bail for threatening her
News
2 days ago

Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day

A Limpopo man arrested for threatening his girlfriend murdered her just hours after he was released on bail.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa
  5. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'