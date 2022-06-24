×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Was there an increase in Covid-19 infections after the scrapping of the national state of disaster?

24 June 2022 - 07:00
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla recalled the past two years and three months during which the country had seen lockdowns, death, hospitalisations and devastation to the economy and other aspects of life that will not easily be forgotten or recovered from. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla said his department noted a sharp increase in daily infections, hospitalisations and deaths after the scrapping of the national state of disaster. However, cases have since decreased significantly. 

Phaahla addressed a media briefing on Thursday in which he announced the scrapping of restrictions on mandatory mask-wearing and limits on gatherings. 

He said that during late April and most of May, there was a significant peak in daily infections across the country starting to drive increased admissions to hospitals and daily deaths reported.

"Daily infections rose from as low as 250 cases per day in early April to just under 8,000 on May 15 2022, with the positivity rate reaching 22% on May 1 and 20% on May 15,” said Phaahla.

This was around the time that experts believe SA was in the fifth wave of infections.

The minister said the rapid spread of Covid-19 during the Omicron-dominated waves led to increased natural immunity.

