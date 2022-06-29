×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Thulas Nxesi reveals non-compliance with national minimum wage

Minister says agricultural sector has more employees who earn below minimum wage than others

29 June 2022 - 11:58
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says there are still companies that pay employees below the minimum wage.
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says there are still companies that pay employees below the minimum wage.
Image: Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi says some companies still pay their employees below the minimum hourly rate of R23.19 despite mandatory changes announced earlier this year. 

Nxesi revealed this in a written reply to an EFF MP who asked if the department is able to ascertain whether retailers pay their employees fairly or “less than R3,500 per month”.

In his response, the minister clarified that R3,500 is not the minimum wage but a minimum of R23.19 per hour payable for the number of ordinary hours worked.

The departmental commission responsible for making recommendations on the national minimum wage (NMW) had established that some employers were non-compliant. 

“The latest quantitative research shows the average level of NMW non-compliance in 2020 Q1, before the NMW was adjusted, was 35.8%, meaning that about 36% of workers were paid below the NMW.

"A year later, in 2021 Q1, this number remained much the same, at 36.2%. In 2020, the NMW was adjusted by 3.8%, and wages appeared to have risen by roughly this amount for those who remained employed in 2021 Q1, meaning that the overall rate of non-compliance remained stable."

The agricultural sector had more employees who earned below the minimum wage than others.

Non-compliant sectors include construction, wholesale and retail trade, and domestic work.

Nxesi could not name the companies found to be non-compliant. 

“It is important to indicate, however, that the quantitative research looks at changes to working hours, employment, wages and non-compliance as a result of changes in the NMW across different sectors and not on individual companies," he explained. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Less money, fewer new full-time jobs: SA's latest job market data

Community services, manufacturing, transport, trade, construction and electricity were behind the lower wages. However, there were increases in ...
Business Times
1 day ago

We agreed truck drivers will protest outside offices, not on highways: Cele

Police and truck drivers have come to an agreement that protesting truckers should do so in front of trucking companies' offices and not on the ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA?

They may have got slightly higher wage hikes, but they have hugely damaged the economy they and we have to live in
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  2. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  5. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...