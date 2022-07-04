UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia says its forces now have full control of east Ukraine region
July 4 2022 - 09:22
US envoy to Beijing urges China to stop spreading Russian ‘lies’
The US ambassador to China called on the foreign ministry in Beijing to stop spreading Russia’s “lies”, in an unusually direct and public rebuke by the top American diplomat in the country. Ambassador Nicholas Burns made the “request” in response to a question at a government-backed forum Monday about what China could do to resolve the crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Burns reiterated President Joe Biden’s call for Beijing to avoid helping Moscow carry out the war, before pivoting to a simmering point of contention between the world’s two largest economies.
“I would hope that Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons would stop accusing Nato of starting this war. That’s Russian propaganda,” Burns told the World Peace Forum organised by Tsinghua University. “I hope foreign ministry spokespersons would also stop telling lies about American bioweapons labs, which do not exist in Ukraine. These all came from Russia. Unfortunately, this has been picked up by the Chinese.”
While China has said it doesn’t support the war and urged talks to end the fighting, top officials and state media have repeatedly blamed the US for provoking Russia by allowing Nato's expansion. Diplomats including foreign ministry spokespeople Hua Chunying and Zhao Lijian have also used official platforms to amplify Russian-backed conspiracy theories that the US was producing biological weapons in Ukraine.
The US denies the claims and has previously accused China of spreading disinformation, and Burns’s call came at a gathering likely to get the foreign ministry’s attention. Tsinghua organises the forum with approval from the State Council and assistance from Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, a think tank. The Chinese foreign ministry didn’t immediate response to a request for comment on Burns’s remarks Monday.
Moments before Burns spoke, Andrey Denisov, Russia’s ambassador to China, praised Beijing for its “reasonable and balanced” approach and noted its continued relationship with Kyiv. “That’s why I hope China can signal to our Ukraine neighbors to be more realistic in their approach of the assessment of the situation,” Denisov said.
Bloomberg
July 4 2022 - 09:15
Ukraine to unveil massive rebuilding plan even as war bogs down
Ukraine plans to put forward a blueprint this week for rebuilding the country that could mobilise hundreds of billions of euros, even as the nation grapples with a Russian invasion that’s destroyed cities, shredded the economy and displaced millions.
The plan, around 2,000 pages, will be introduced at a July 4-5 conference in the Swiss city of Lugano, according to people familiar with the outline. It will map out a broad list of infrastructure and security projects, investments in climate and the digital economy as well as diversification of energy resources.
European Union officials have said the 27-member bloc, which last month formally admitted Ukraine as a candidate, will contribute the bulk of overall financial assistance, a volume that could surpass 500-billion euros (R8.5-trillion).
The Ukrainian government thrashed out the draft with donors, including the EU, who will provide feedback over the coming months, the people said on condition of anonymity because the discussions were not public.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, is exploring financing options that include grants and loans, though details are scarce and officials are reticent to put forward estimates while the war is raging. One possibility is joint borrowing on the markets similar to the vehicle for raising funds for the EU’s pandemic recovery fund.
Bloomberg
July 4 2022 - 06:00
Russia says its forces now have full control of east Ukraine region
Russia said on Sunday its forces and their allies had taken control of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, after capturing the final Ukrainian holdout of Lysychansk, although Ukraine has yet to comment after reporting heavy fighting there.
After fierce Ukrainian resistance prevented Russian seizing the capital Kyiv after its Feb. 24 invasion, Moscow turned its focus to taking full control of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Reuters
July 4 2022 - 05:45
Ukraine security guarantees will not be same as for Nato member - Scholz
Germany is discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with its allies in preparation for a time after the war, but these will not be the same as for a member of the transatlantic alliance, German Chancellor Scholz told the broadcaster ARD on Sunday.
"We are discussing with close friends the question of the security guarantees we can give. This is an ongoing process. It is clear that it will not be the same as if someone were a member of Nato," Scholz said.
July 4 2022 - 05:30
Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give Ukraine more armoured vehicles - PM
Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Kyiv on Sunday.
Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine's capital alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.
Reuters
