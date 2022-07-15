×

South Africa

Shot for cellphones and shoes: how ruthless Alex gang moved from street to street looking for victims

15 July 2022 - 13:12 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has assembled a team comprising different police units and other law enforcement agencies to search for the Alex shooters.
Image: Alon Skuy


Police are searching for four armed suspects who went on a shooting spree in Alexandra,  Johannesburg, on Thursday night.

SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said preliminary reports indicated five people were fatally shot and five injured in separate incidents at different places.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has assembled a team comprising different police units and other law enforcement agencies to search for the suspects.

Masondo said the suspects first attacked people in a Toyota Etios on Fourth Avenue and Selborne Street firing shots at them, leaving one person wounded.

The second incident occurred at 11th Avenue and Boulevard Street, where the suspects confronted two people charging cellphones in a car during load-shedding. The assailants robbed the pair of their phones before shooting them. Both the victims were taken to medical care centres for treatment.

The suspects came across their next victim on Boulevard Street, where he was fatally shot.

Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb

A music compiler and presenter at Alex FM, Joshua Mbatha, 32, was fatally shot on Thursday night in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.
News
4 hours ago

Another victim was shot on Seventh Avenue, where he died on the scene, while two people were robbed of their cellphones and shoes.

The suspects then attacked three people at Sixth Avenue. One was fatally wounded and the two others were taken for medical treatment.

The last shooting was apparently at Sixth Avenue and Roosevelt Road, where two people were shot inside a Toyota Avanza. Both died at the scene.

Police have opened five cases of murder, five of attempted murder and armed robberies.

A man was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Alexandra.

“The suspect is still being profiled to establish if he is linked to the shootings,” said Masondo.

“The firearm will be taken for ballistic tests to establish whether it was used in the commission of crime.”

Masondo said police management was concerned about the proliferation of firearms in Alexandra. “Operations to recover such weapons are continuing.”

Police are appealing to anyone who has information that could help in the investigation to call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or give a tip-off on the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

TimesLIVE

