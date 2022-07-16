×

South Africa

Lalela Mswane flies SA's flag high as she's crowned Miss Supranational 2022

The beauty made history as the first woman of colour from SA to clinch the title

16 July 2022 - 00:01
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Miss SA Lalela Mswane in her stunning national costume. The KZN beauty has won the Miss Supranational 2022 competition.
Image: Zahira Amod/Glamfuel

Reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane was on Friday crowned Miss Supranatural. 

She made history, becoming the first woman of colour from SA to clinch the title.

She broke a record previously held by Thato Mosehle, who last year became the first woman of colour to represent SA at the pageant, the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner, and the first to make it into the Top 3.

Mswane was crowned at a glittering finale that took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

The KwaZulu-Natal beauty went into the pageant as a firm favourite, having already been voted into the contest’s coveted Top 10 model of the year slot and making it through to round two of the influencer segment ahead of the finale.

She represented SA against contestants from 69 other countries, including beauties from Thailand, Venezuela and Indonesia. All three, along with Miss Vietnam, placed in the top five.

Mswane strutted down the stage in a stunning national costume designed by Cape Town-based Lloyd Kandlin, director of The Costume Department.

Kandlin said the outfit paid homage to Mswane's Zulu heritage and included a crown, made of beaded braids, which “represents the power of black women, whose strength, like Samson in the biblical story, lies in their hair”.

Kandlin was also behind Miss SA 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's national costume for the Miss Universe pageant, which she went on to win.

South Africans took to social media following her win to share their joy and pride at her victory, hailing her for bringing the crown home.

Her win comes after she was crowned second princess at last year's Miss Universe pageant.

READ MORE:

Miss SA Lalela Mswane: 'I could always count on the love and support from the people of KZN'

Miss SA Lalela Mswane couldn’t hold back her tears as she expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the people of KwaZulu-Natal ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

More controversy as Lalela Mswane selected as SA's rep at Miss Supranational

Miss SA organisers have come under fire over their selection of pageant winner Lalela Mswane as the country's representative at the upcoming Miss ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Designer turns Miss SA ‘into beautiful African Queen’ with national costume

Her outfit was made by the same designer behind Zozi’s national costume for the Miss Universe pageant
Lifestyle
13 hours ago
