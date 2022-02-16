More controversy as Lalela Mswane selected as SA's rep at Miss Supranational

Miss SA organisers have come under fire over their selection of pageant winner Lalela Mswane as the country's representative at the upcoming Miss Supranational competition later in the year.

The pageant announced on Tuesday that Mswane would represent SA at the pageant, taking place in Poland in July. This is the second year SA is being represented.

This despite the fact that Miss SA represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant, where she came in as the second runner-up.

Organisers drew flak over the latest announcement because it was previously announced that the top three Miss SA finalists would represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants, namely Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational.