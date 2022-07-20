×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected other vaccination efforts?

20 July 2022 - 07:18
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a decline in childhood vaccinations. File photo.
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a decline in childhood vaccinations. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Katarzyna Białasiewicz

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in about 30 years, partly due to difficulties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in a recent report published by the WHO and Unicef

It said the percentage of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) fell 5% between 2019 and 2021 to 81%.

“As a result, 25-million children missed out on one or more doses of DTP through routine immunisation services in 2021 alone. This is two million more than those who missed out in 2020 and six million more than in 2019, highlighting the growing number of children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases.”

It also noted an increase in children living in conflict areas or circumstances where immunisation access is often difficult.,

The Covid-19 pandemic brought increased misinformation, service and supply chain disruptions, resource diversion to coronavirus response efforts and lockdown measures that limited immunisation access and availability.

“While a pandemic hangover was expected last year as a result of Covid-19 disruptions and lockdowns, what we are seeing now is a continued decline. Covid-19 is not an excuse. We need immunisation catch-ups for the missing millions or we will inevitably witness more outbreaks, more sick children and greater pressure on already strained health systems,” said Unicef executive director Catherine Russell.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said efforts to tackle Covid-19 should go hand-in-hand with vaccinating for other killer diseases.

“It’s not a question of either/or. It’s possible to do both”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Lockdown restrictions have lifted, so why should I still get a vaccine booster shot?

The cabinet has encouraged vaccinated people to get their booster shots, saying vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against ...
News
1 day ago

Can Covid-19 cause decreased concentration?

According to the World Health Organisation , loss of concentration or “brain fog” is one of the symptoms of “long Covid”.
News
2 days ago

Who should still wear a face mask?

This week cabinet warned against complacency around the Covid-19 pandemic in SA.
News
6 days ago

How many Covid-19 infections become long Covid?

Long covid is defined as a persistence of Covid-19 symptoms about four weeks after recovery or a negative test.
News
1 week ago

Is there a link between Covid-19 vaccines and monkeypox?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed claims of a link between Covid-19 vaccinations and the monkeypox outbreak.
News
1 week ago

Why are there so many different Covid-19 vaccines?

SA vaccination sites administer the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  3. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  4. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa
  5. Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro