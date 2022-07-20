TimesLIVE readers have joined a chorus of outrage over a proposal to create an additional state-owned power utility, saying it will “lead to more corruption and dodgy dealings”.
The utility would work alongside Eskom and apparently focus entirely on generating electricity and building more power stations. The transmission and distribution of electricity would lie elsewhere, in line with the government’s plan to unbundle Eskom.
“What we are suggesting — it’s not a decision yet — is let’s have a second generation company of the state and that company must focus on baseload and there must be a build programme for power stations,” mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe told the Sunday Times.
The DA slammed the proposal, claiming it “proves beyond any doubt that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is completely out of touch and clueless on what needs to be done to address the electricity crisis”.
“South Africans are going through the worst load-shedding schedule on record and the best the president and his cabinet can come up with are Alice in Wonderland fantasies, straight out of a Soviet-era playbook.
“Instead of addressing the crisis, Ramaphosa could not miss an opportunity to create another taxpayer-funded state-owned enterprise which his ANC comrades will only be too happy to get their hands on,” said DA shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia.
TimesLIVE readers agreed, with 78% saying it would be another vehicle for corruption, while 17% said the government needed to “fix Eskom first”.
‘Out of touch and clueless’ — government slammed over second state power utility proposal
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The debate continued on social media.
“Another vehicle for looting. They can’t stop looting,” wrote Mzi Ngubane.
Med Smith suggested before it goes ahead, the government should “show us which state-owned enterprise has been managed successfully”.
Victor Vuvu Radebe said: “Nothing that will be run by this government will ever work.”
