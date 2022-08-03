×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Taxis block M1 into Pretoria CBD, motorists advised to use alternative roads

03 August 2022 - 13:07
Taxis block the route out of Pretoria in the direction of Johannesburg. File photo.
Taxis block the route out of Pretoria in the direction of Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Gauteng traffic police have urged motorists to use alternative roads as the M1 into the Pretoria CBD next to the Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre has been blocked by minibus taxis.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane said details are sketchy but information was that taxi drivers were there for the trial of a person who allegedly murdered a taxi driver a few weeks ago.

Apparently the group wanted to attend the proceedings but were not allowed inside.

Maremane said motorists travelling into the city from Johannesburg are urged to use alternative roads such as Ephuise Road to access the city.

“Motorists leaving Pretoria to Johannesburg are advised to use the R21 to access the N1 to Johannesburg. We are working around the clock to ensure that the road is unblocked and we will advise motorists accordingly.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Maile to visit Thembisa after service delivery protest

Gauteng human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to visit Thembisa on Wednesday morning.
News
3 hours ago

Grieving mother seeks answers after son shot during Thembisa protest

Some areas are without power due to a substation that was set alight during Monday’s protest being out of action.
News
22 hours ago

Drivers advised to avoid Soweto road after taxi violence

Motorists in Johannesburg have been advised to avoid Klipspruit Valley Road, which is closed between Kumalo Main Road and Martha Louw Street in ...
News
1 day ago

Motorists advised to avoid these roads amid Thembisa protest

According to Google Maps, the main routes that are currently blocked are Reverend RTJ Namane Dr Andrew Mapheto and the R21.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  2. JULY RIOTS | Looted chicken farm leads to job losses South Africa
  3. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  4. 'Breach of professional ethics': Meyiwa case defence lawyer Teffo called to ... South Africa
  5. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele