×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

#NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid

A list of the routes affected on August 24

22 August 2022 - 19:55
The General Industries Workers' Union of SA will begin the protest a day before its planned "national shutdown" on Wednesday.
The General Industries Workers' Union of SA will begin the protest a day before its planned "national shutdown" on Wednesday.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Gauteng's “national shutdown” will begin on Tuesday and end on Wednesday — the day of the nationwide protest. 

The shutdown is a planned downing of tools by the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the General Industries Workers' Union of SA (Giwusa).

The unions are protesting against the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding.

Giwusa president Mametlwe Sebei said members will meet at Burgers Park in Pretoria on Tuesday morning to deliver memorandums “from department to department”. 

A night vigil will be held and some workers will sleep over at the park. 

On Wednesday morning, at about 6am, members will be joined by other trade unions and they will march to the Union Buildings at 10am.

Asked what they want to achieve with the protest, Sebei said it has already been successful as they wanted to “force a conversation” about rising costs. 

“Two-hundred children dying of malnutrition; Sunday Times broke the news that in the first two-month of this year 199 children under the age of five died of malnutrition [these are the reported numbers], 12.4-million people are unemployed and 75% of workers earn just R5,300 where the average cost of a household food basket is R4,748.87 [according to statistics from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group's July 2022 Household Affordability Index].

“What this means is that 75% of workers are probably eating below their average nutritional needs and this is devastating.”

Many people feeling the pressure think they are battling alone.

“But it's a system, this crisis. It's a structural crisis when it feels like an individual crisis. The consequences of this crisis are gender-based violence, xenophobia and crime — the working class is paying with their blood, it's a crisis of the system.

“This is a government committed to corporate profiteering. Rates are killing the working and the middle classes.”

More protests would follow Wednesday's shutdown.  

Here is a list of places of assembly, possible routes affected and destinations of the planned marches:

Limpopo

The Limpopo march is in Polokwane. Assembly is at SABC Park at 8am and the march to the office of the premier at 10am.
The Limpopo march is in Polokwane. Assembly is at SABC Park at 8am and the march to the office of the premier at 10am.
Image: Google Maps

Mpumalanga

The march is in Witbank. Assembly is at Broadway at 9am and the march to Eskom Park at 10am.
The march is in Witbank. Assembly is at Broadway at 9am and the march to Eskom Park at 10am.
Image: Google Maps

Gauteng

The march is in Pretoria. Assembly is at Burgers Park at 6am and the march to the Union Buildings at 10am.
The march is in Pretoria. Assembly is at Burgers Park at 6am and the march to the Union Buildings at 10am.
Image: Google maps

Free State

The march is in Mangaung. Assembly is at Batho location hall at 7am and the march to the office of the premier (OR Tambo Building) at 10am.
The march is in Mangaung. Assembly is at Batho location hall at 7am and the march to the office of the premier (OR Tambo Building) at 10am.
Image: Google Maps

Eastern Cape

The march is in Bisho. Assembly is at Fort Hare grounds at 8am and the march to the Bisho legislature at 10am.
The march is in Bisho. Assembly is at Fort Hare grounds at 8am and the march to the Bisho legislature at 10am.
Image: Google Maps

Western Cape

The march is in Cape Town. Assembly is at Keizersgracht at 8am and the march to the department of mineral resources and energy, the provincial legislature and parliament at 10am.
The march is in Cape Town. Assembly is at Keizersgracht at 8am and the march to the department of mineral resources and energy, the provincial legislature and parliament at 10am.
Image: Google Maps

In KwaZulu-Natal

Unions are calling on workers to observe the call for a stayaway, general strike and national shutdown as there is no planned activity in the province.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Saftu briefs media on national shutdown

The SA Federation of Trade Unions will on Monday brief the media on its plans for a national shutdown.
News
8 hours ago

#NationalShutdown: Vavi says only solution to high cost of living is a fightback

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi on Monday said the decision to hold a national shutdown comes as a result of worsening socioeconomic ...
News
4 hours ago

LISTEN | Saftu demands R1,500 for 12.4-million jobless South Africans

As trade unions plan to shut down the country on Wednesday, SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says one of their demands ...
News
4 hours ago

Another union joins plans for national shutdown next week, rallies allies

The General Industries Workers Union of SA is joining the SA Federation of Trade Unions and Congress of SA Trade Unions for a national shutdown next ...
News
3 days ago

Government must decisively intervene on crises facing poor in SA — SACP’s Solly Mapaila

The working class in SA can barely survive while the rich die of over-eating.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News
  2. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  3. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  4. Why Gauteng and KZN families are packing for the Cape peninsula News
  5. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point